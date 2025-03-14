WATCH: The Russian Battlegroup Sever wipes out enemy manpower and equipment with drones in Ukraine's Sumy region.

Adding:

Finnish court sentences former Donbass volunteer to life in prison

Russian national Voislav Torden (Yan Petrovsky), who served in the Rusich volunteer unit fighting in Donetsk and Lugansk in 2014-2015, has been sentenced for “war crimes.”

1️⃣Torden has denied the charges, and his defense team plans to appeal the sentence.

2️⃣A former comrade-in-arms condemned the court’s decision, saying “for some reason, the court is keeping silent about what ‘war crimes’ exactly” he is alleged to have committed. “But with the way enemy media operates, they would have been shouting about his war crimes from every direction anyway.”

3️⃣Torden’s defense argues that he is a victim of “POLITICAL PERSECUTION” and claims that the testimonies of Ukrainian witnesses were distorted.

4️⃣The Russian Embassy in Finland in January expressed hope that Torden would be acquitted, “based on the far-fetched nature of the charges and OBVIOUS LACK OF EVIDENCE.”

5️⃣The prosecution accused Torden’s unit of killing 22 Ukrainian soldiers, wounding four, and using a Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint to deceive enemy forces. They also alleged that Torden’s unit fired on a truck and a passenger vehicle, and launched a missile. Prosecutors used ONLINE MATERIALS AS EVIDENCE.

Torden was detained in Finland in July 2023 for violating immigration rules, with Finland’s Supreme Court rejecting an extradition request by Ukraine.