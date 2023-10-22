BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Junk Drawer Overhaul: Systematic Organization & Must-Have Essentials
The Urban Prepper
The Urban Prepper
111 views • 10/22/2023

PDF: https://bit.ly/junk-drawer-organization


In this video, "Revamping My Junk Drawer: Systematic Organization & Must-Have Essentials," I revisit a project from a few years back - decluttering and organizing my chaotic kitchen junk drawer. As expected, over time, this drawer became cluttered again, prompting a much-needed reorganization. My objective was clear: streamline and identify only those items that are genuinely essential and used regularly by my family. To address the perpetual issue of items going missing around the house, I implemented a systematic labeling system. Everything in the drawer, from vital items to individual storage compartments, now boasts clear labels based on categories. This labeling approach ensures not only a more organized and functional junk drawer but also makes it effortless to spot items that inadvertently end up there. Stay tuned for an in-depth exploration of these categories, specific items, and convenient purchase links for online shopping ease.


NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel.

