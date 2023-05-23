PLANDEMIC 3 Producer Mikki Willis with Brannon Howse on The Great Awakening.

Catch my latest interview and hear more about the message of The Great Awakening. Brannon Howse and I discuss how those in power are keeping us divided, what my new film has in store, and more. As we cover in this interview, Plandemic 3 - The Great Awakening is a film meant to help wake up the world to the larger agenda, what COVID was used to accelerate.

Though there is bright hope for the future, this is also a message of urgency... we must unite before it’s too late. When we come together, we can defeat the forces that are working against us. It’s time to use our voices and speak out.





Watch the full podcast interview on the Frank Speech website:



https://frankspeech.com/video/director-plandemic-movie-warns-next-crisis-globalists-plotting-and-how-respond…







Thank you all for being a part of this great awakening!

Mikki Willis

