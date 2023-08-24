BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unveiling Your Guardian Angel: 10 Secrets, Miracles, Miracles - Dr. Taylor Marshall
High Hopes
High Hopes
28 views • 08/24/2023

Dr. Taylor Marshall


August 23, 2023


In this video, we'll explore 10 mysteries about guardian angels, including what the Bible says about them, what they do, and what they're capable of.


We'll also explore some of the history and theology surrounding guardian angels. From miraculous healings to people being saved from death, we'll explore everything you need to know about your guardian angel. So sit down, relax, and let's get into some guardian angel mysteries!


Please LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos every day: http://youtube.com/c/drtaylormarshall...


00:30 Guardian Angels are not Clarence!

01:46 Angel assigned to your body and soul

02:00 St Basil on Guardian Angels

04:51 An angel is assigned to you at conception

07:45 Angels helping with children and meetings

10:10 Do NOT name your angel!

11:04 Point 9: Angels in history

13:01 NSTI

13:20 Thomas Aquinas on Guardian Angels

13:40 Padre Pio on Guardian Angels

14:00 Point 10: Your Angel comforts you


Get a FREE signed copy of the book Rosary in 50 Pages (AND a free Rosary) mailed to you while the offer lasts:

https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall


Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X


Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk


Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:


🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall

🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall


Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-RY15j7MW78

Keywords
childrenmiraclesguardian angelchristianangelssecretsmysteriescomfortcatholicsmeetingspadre piodr taylor marshallthomas aquinasclarencest basilassigned to youconception body and souldo not name an angelnsti
