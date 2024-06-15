Documentary trailer: The Fake World (2018)

This film shows our world in an unusual way, as correctly as possible.

It demolishes Soviet lies about Spanish children taken to the the Soviet Union during the Spanish Civil War.

It tells the story of white child slaves in America and Australia.

It exposes the origins of chemtrails.

It shows the truth about the relatively unkown intellegence of birds and animals.

It reaveals why US President James Polk stole California from Mexico and makes evident other secrets.





This film is in Swedish. ENGLISH SUBTITLES.

Format: DVD

16:9 Widescreen

European PAL-system.





