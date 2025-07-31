BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Not a single Ukrainian soldier made it out alive at underground command post!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
246 views • 1 month ago

Incredible footage shows Russian FPV drones successfully attacking an underground command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroying it from within. Russian channels shared a short video on July 30, 2025, showing operators from the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Western Military Group observing enemy personnel moving toward a command post in a nearby forest somewhere in the Lugansk People's Republic during aerial reconnaissance. One by one, two enemy groups of three to four men entered the command post's hole, their purpose unclear, whether preparing for an attack or simply to have lunch. But that didn't happen, after Russian operators made the decision to send FPV kamikaze drones to carry out effective attacks.

The resulting swarm of drones headed straight for the bunker, setting the command post ablaze. Russian forces are now increasingly aggressive in their use of FPV drones, deploying approximately 8,000 of them in the Lugansk operation zone as of last May. Several more drones were sent into the burning bunker, leaving no chance for enemy personnel to escape the destroyed command center. Video confirm that not a single Ukrainian personnel managed to escape alive from the scene, which unfolded very quickly. Thus, the remaining Ukrainian positions were captured without any prisoners of war, leaving the Ukrainian command with no time to comprehend what had happened.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
ukraineluganskrussian fpv dronesunderground command post
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy