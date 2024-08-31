Grimes | There Is No Antimemetics Division (Short Film By Andrea Joshua Asnicar) | Why Did Grimes (The Mother of 3 Elon Musk Children) Post About the Book, There Is No Antimemetics Division By qntm





Why Did Grimes Post This? - READ - “Grimezsz (@𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳) posted: I am half way through this book and it's thus far like my favourite book ever (There Is No Antimemetics Division) and SHOCKINGLY (this will only matter to ppl who've read the book) - the book was left in my hotel room and is now unfindable and I'm dead cuz I'm on the edge my seat and it anti memed itself.” https://x.com/grimezsz/status/1828550493087609343?s=51&t=STYxi19BusifEHQvcOhkXA





There Is No Antimemetics Division (Short Film By Andrea Joshua Asnicar) | Watch - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-IiVeGAydE





Watch the FULL LENGTH | Short Film to Better Understand:

WATCH Episode 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-IiVeGAydE





WATCH Episode 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJTGNsR0Sls





WATCH Episode 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-OL3nmAhUg





WATCH Episode 4 - There Is No Antimemetics Division - Finale - SCP Horror Short Series - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FahQdZSdxo0





How did Elon Musk and Grimes Meet?

Read About the Roko Basilisk Thought Experiment That Brought Elon Musk and Grimes Together –

READ - https://www.vice.com/en/article/evkgvz/what-is-rokos-basilisk-elon-musk-grimes





WATCH - Elon Musk & Grimes | How Did Elon Musk & Grimes Meet? "A.I. Is the Fastest Path to Communism." - Grimes | What Is the Roko Basilisk Thought Experiment That Brought Elon Musk & Grimes Together? - https://rumble.com/v39sbhz-elon-musk-and-grimes-how-did-elon-musk-and-grimes-meet-a.i.-is-the-fastest.html





Why Did Elon Musk & Grimes Choose to Co-Create Three Children Together?

WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2fe800-great-reset-ai-is-the-fastest-path-to-communism.-grimes.html





Why Did Elon Musk Wear a White Tuxedo Jacket with ‘NOVUS ORDO SECLORUM’ (MEANING ‘NEW WORLD ORDER’) Written on the Back?

READ - https://www.tatler.com/article/elon-musk-rockefeller-met-gala-gilded-glory