BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The 7 Mandela Effect Questions That The Unconvinced Cannot Answer
Wakeuporelse
Wakeuporelse
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • 07/21/2023

Outline By Min

Mark 2.2 Beginning of message

5:0 1st mention of the questions

10 The Mandela Effect will create a huge disruption

13 God want to draw us to Himself

23.4 PHD is not necessary

39 Invitation for a debate

40:4 Background

42:4 Question 1

46:2  Question 2

51:3  Question 3

1:09 Question 4

1:15 Question 5

1:17 Question 6

1:26 Question 7

The Conspiracy Theorist Survival Guide

Available on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C91X6K55


 Wakeuporelse is listener supported.

Please donate - https://www.wakeuporelse.com/donate

Newsletter https://bit.ly/349vwGS

On Line Bible Quiz

https://hardestbiblequiz.com/
 Wakeuporelse Weekly Schedule (All times are Eastern)

Mondays - 2:00pm, 7:00pm, 8:00pm

Fridays - 7:00pm

All Meetings Are On Freeconferencecall.com (Password - "wakeuporelse")

* Recovery Fellowship - Monday at 2:00pm Eastern

* Volunteer Meeting - Monday at 7:00pm Eastern

* State National Training - Monday at 8:00pm Eastern

* Truther Hangout - Friday at 7:00pm Eastern

Instructions https://bit.ly/3Kii6If


 Pastor Outreach Vision

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oaQc...
 Rumble ww.rumble.com/c/wakeuporelse

Twitter https://twitter.com/wakeuporelse1


Website www.wakeuporelse.com


 Contact John [email protected]

Keywords
deep stateprophecyflat earthconspiracy theorymandela effectilluminatiend timeschem trailsmoon landing fakebible changeswakeuporelse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy