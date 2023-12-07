Meet Anti Dark Mind, a true spiritual warrior who used his faith, to conquered cancer and other cascading health issues, to emerge a better and more resilient human! 💪💥

Meet Anti Dark Mind, a true spiritual warrior who used his faith, to conquered cancer, overcome chemo, several major surgeries, kidney failure, dialysis, obesity, high blood pressure, pre-diabetes, and other cascading health issues, to emerge a better and more resilient human! 💪💥





He died in one of his surgeries, had an NDE (Near Death Experience), met and was saved by Jesus Christ, and returned to inspire you to fight to live. He joined our Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching program 2 years ago. 🌿 Incorporating holistic nutrition, fitness training, and a new holistic lifestyle put him on a new path of natural healing, without meds, surgeries, or procedures. 🥦🙏





He used to be a serious practitioner of Kali Escrima Martial Arts and Wing Chun, he's now able to return to his passion in Martial Arts, after a decade-long hiatus. 🥊⚔️ Many positive things happened for him since the start of the program. He was able to move into a bigger better house, where he can finally hang his heavy bag back up and keep training. 🏠🎯 We're incredibly proud of Anti Dark Mind's journey and the progress he's achieved! 🎉💯





Check out this conversation Coach Arriale had with Anti Dark Mind about his journey through the dark night of the soul, what kept him fighting for his life, and how he eventually triumphed over the dark forces that threatened to engulf his life. 👏





https://youtu.be/FTHmsrGIxUc





📲 To learn how our Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching Program can help you to achieve great results with your health and fitness goals, contact us to schedule your free 15 min call: https://holistichealthcoachingny.com

