State-Mandated Housing Coming to Your Town 🔴 This is not ONLY in California 🔴
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
65 views • 11/02/2023

US States are going for FORCING YOUR LOCAL CITIES AND TOWNS TO COMPLY TO REQUIRED LOW, MODERATE, and MARKET RATE housing. Now we are observing only rental housing being built. ("You will own nothing and be happy", remember??)

All Local Cities will no longer be allowed to interfere with regional and “federal” (CORPORATE GLOBALIST) MANDATES.

LOCAL CONTROL IS and HAS BEEN TERMINATED

Smart Cities -- 15 Minute Cities MANDATES.

Remember, we are in a Frequency Warfare and we Simply cannot Survive in a wireless world being used to cause Illness and death

These HIGH Dense Multi-level are All Wireless, SMART Packed and DENSE living conditions, which came to be known as “Brutalism"

Limited to NO Car Parking - Surveillance - Confinement - Restrictions - Travel Restrictions

OPEN AIR PRISONS

EACH BUILDING WILL BE RATED ON MEETING CARBON REDUCTIONS ELECTRIC SMART METERS WILL BE ELECTRIC SMART METERS WILL BE REQUIRED and USED FOR

ALLOCATING HOW MUCH ELECTRICITY USE WILL BE ALLOWED

EVERYTHING WILL BE ELECTRIFIED

This is not ONLY in California - ALL States are FORCING these HIGH Dense Multi-level, ALL Wireless, SMART Packed - NO Car Parking - Surveillance - Confinement Housing - Travel Restricted.

communismnwonew world ordercontrol gridslaverysmart citiestotalitarianismgreat reset15 minutes citiesglobalist crime syndicate
