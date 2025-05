❓What Happened to, Calm Before The Storm?🌩️

🧐All I can do is Show🫵People The Truth!

I have never had problems with The Truth, if I was ever wrong about something, I wanted to know about it, so I can improve my mind and my understanding of Our World.





That's the difference between People that has Tribal Mentalities or Critical Thinkers.

We have been Divided into a Million Pieces, like I've never seen before.

We have to understand that everything has been Created, to Control You & to Manipulate the way We think and not Love Each Other.

People, We are no different than a Puppy Dog, you can be trained to think a certain way or believe stuff that's not so.. Just like, Yes You Can Trust Your Government! The School has beat that in your brain Your Entire Life! but it is all just ONE BIG LIE..🆘

🛑Censorship of the Truth! That is the True Meaning of Communism!🆘

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!





🤺I really wish people could understand that I'm not here to be some kind of Internet Weather Celebrity! I want my Life back as a Commercial Fisherman!🆘🫵👇





• To Resist a Tyranny! You must be Independent of That Tyranny! 🆘

https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





