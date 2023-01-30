BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
01/30/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL：Fellow fighters exposed the fact that Kono family colludes with CCP to make money from the enslaved Chinese people
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
51 views • 02/13/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p285pduef98

01/30/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters were protesting against Paul Hastings’ collusion with CCP in front of Paul Hastings office building at Roppongi, Tokyo. Fellow fighters exposed the fact that Kono family colludes with CCP to make money from the enslaved Chinese people. Moreover, as a Minister of Vaccines, Taro Kono is inescapably responsible for massive vaccine injuries caused by forcing Japanese to receive Covid vaccines.

#paulhastings #colludingwithccp #TaroKono #vaccineinjuries

 01/30/2023 对邪恶说不，新中国联邦的战友们在东京六本木普衡办公楼前抗议普衡与中共勾结。战友们揭露河野家族与中共勾结，从被奴役的中国人民身上赚钱的事实。而且河野作为日本疫苗大臣，对强迫日本人接种Covid疫苗造成大量伤害负有不可推卸的责任。

#普衡与中共勾结 #河野家族与中共勾结 #疫苗伤害


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
