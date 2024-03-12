© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heard about Putin's new hate speech laws? Oh, wait – that's Canada's dictator!
---------------Trudeau’s ‘Online Harms’ bill could criminalize the pro-life, pro-family movement
