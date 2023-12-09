© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Dec 8, 2023
Utah State Treasurer, Marlo Oaks, CFA, sounds the alarm on the threat of ESG; Environmental, Social, and Governance standards, which rates businesses on their impact on politically charged issues.
#ESG #MarloOaks
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v40b7ob-the-threat-of-esg.html