Summer Chicken Harvest

In the spring when eggs are plentiful we hatch out chickens to raise for meat. After approximately 16 weeks in the chick tractor, the chickens are ready for harvest. We want to show you how we harvest our meat birds. This is not the only way, nor is it perfect, but it works for us. I hope this helps you to harvest your meat birds.
later I will show you how we preserve this meat. Pressure canning meat is the best way we have found for preservation.
Thanks for watching!