Dems Are Going To Run On Abortion
Son of the Republic
Don’t You Think They Have A Responsibility?

* Their policies suck.

* They don’t want to take credit (read: blame) for what they’re doing to America.

* If abortion is all these things — it’s a choice, it’s safe and it’s not a baby — then show us.

* The left is a death cult.

* This is sick.


Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (28 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345790570112

evilactivismcommunismsocialismabortionliberalismsatanisminfanticidefascismmark levintyrannychild sacrificemarxismprogressivismleftismideologyradicalismtotalitarianismdespotismauthoritarianismcollectivismextremismcorporatismdeath cultwokeism

