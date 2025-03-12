New footage has shocked Kiev once again, as Russian troops first managed to destroy a Ukrainian command post in Lebedevka then raised a flag on a monument in the settlement, symbolizing not only another tactical victory, but also that enemy troops had surrendered or fled. Videos shared on March 11, 2025 by the Russian Defense Ministry and Russian military correspondents, shows the assault and liberation of Lebedevka in Kursk Region by the Paratroopers “Tula” of the 106th Airborne Division. The crumbling Ukrainian forces trained in the West, surrendered under Russian gunfire, proving once again that NATO’s strategy is “ unworking.” The Kursk border is being secured, and Western assistance will not turn the tide, according to Russian soldiers.

During the rapid assault, first destroying Ukrainian resistance by blowing up their command post with the support of UAV operators. Precision strikes on the command post, paving the way for airborne assault forces using light weapons, assisted by another UAV, to completely take the settlement from the Ukrainian formations that were already overwhelmed from the start. As a result, several Ukrainian soldiers who survived laid down their arms, later becoming prisoners of war. The “winged infantry” units undermined the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the central part of the village during the clearing operation. Next, the Paratroopers “Tula” planted Russian flag and the flag of the Airborne Forces on the Victory in the Great Patriotic War memorial in the center of Lebedevka. The expansion of the Russian Armed Forces’ control zone by more than 600 meters, clearing the area to the south and east, and advancing to an indefinite depth toward Zaoleshenka section of Sudzha, where Kiev’s troops were trapped in a huge “cauldron”!

