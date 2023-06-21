BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pro soccer child abuse whistleblower on "demonic, satanic" paedophile coach - Gareth Icke Tonight
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
24 views • 06/21/2023

David Icke


Andy Woodward, pictured above middle, is a former professional footballer and abuse whistleblower

While a trainee at Crewe Alexandra Football Club, Andy was a victim of the now infamous abuser, Barry Bennell. He alerted the police in 2016, which led to a long list of footballers coming forward to name Bennell as their abuser. Bennell was convicted, but one quote of Andy's that sticks out is that you should know there was more than one abuser.

Andy visited the Ickonic studios with his friend and fellow campaigner to appear on Gareth Icke Tonight.

Here is their conversation, which you can view along with the rest of the latest episode at https://www.ickonic.com/

Show less
Keywords
satanicchild abusedemonicwhistleblowerandypro soccerpaedophile coachcrewe alexandra football clubbarry bennell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy