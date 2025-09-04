End Time Globalism And Global Governance From Babel To The Beast #EndTimeProphecy

Our Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study With Host David Paxton

Tonight, End Time Globalism & One World Governance: From Babel to the Beast takes listeners on a prophetic journey from the first rebellion at the Tower of Babel to the final rise of the Antichrist’s one-world system foretold in Scripture. Drawing from Genesis 11, Daniel 2 and 7, Revelation 13, and Zephaniah 3, this episode exposes the spiritual and political parallels between ancient Babel and today’s globalist agenda.

Discover how the Bible reveals the truth about one-world government, false religious unity, technological control, and the final clash between man’s kingdom and God’s eternal reign.

With powerful insights, this show equips believers to stand firm in faith and recognize the signs of Christ’s soon return.

Learn more at https://www.lastchristian.net/



