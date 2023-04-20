© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/19/2023【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Fellow fighter KOCCP: Fellow fighters of the Whistleblowers’ Movement are building up the funds for taking down the CCP with their investments and donations; if the CCP is not taken down, everyone will eventually be silenced, just like Mr. Miles Guo!
#419incident #FreeMilesGuo #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
4/19/2023【419事件六周年】KOCCP战友：爆料革命战友投资和捐款是为了建立灭共基金；如果不灭共，所有的人都会像郭先生一样被封口！
#419事件 #释放郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共