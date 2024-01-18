Killing Capitalism With ESG & “Natural Asset Companies” - Utah Treasurer Speaks Out

The effort to undermine free-market capitalism with “Natural Asset Companies” (NACs) and “Environmental, Social, Governance” (ESG) schemes may be facing setbacks, but the broader international agenda that they are a part of remains a major threat, explains Utah Treasurer Marlo Oaks in this interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter.

NACs, which would allow investors to somehow profit off land that they cannot use for productive purposes, just suffered a major blow when the New York Stock Exchange pulled the application for creating them with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week. But Americans must beware, because the danger remains.

In this interview, Oaks — a former investment manager — explains the true agenda behind all these schemes, including taking land out of productive use to sell fake assets such as “carbon credits.” He also points out that the scheme ties into the United Nations “Sustainable Development” agenda seeking to overthrow capitalism and even the war on agriculture.

Oaks concludes with a call to Americans to educate themselves on these critical issues, and then get involved at the local, state and federal level to protect liberty and prosperity.

