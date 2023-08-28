X22 REPORT Ep. 3149b - Emergency Alert System Test, Everything was Forecasted & Prepared For

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3149b - August 27, 2023
Emergency Alert System Test, Everything They Do Has Been Forecasted & Prepared For
The [DS] is under the control of the patriots and they are being exposed every step of the way. Biden is being publicly shamed and [BO] is next in line. The move to shutdown the elections is already taking place, they are doing a test of the EAS and this is one of the biggest tests just in case the country is hit with a natural disaster or an attack. Everything the [DS] does has been forecasted and prepared for.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
