⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation 1400 (8 April 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(8 April 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Grigorovka, Sinkovka, Peschanoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy suffered losses of up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, aircraft, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit the enemy units close to Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 The enemy has suffered losses of up to 80 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and one D-20 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.





◽️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery have eliminated up to 370 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, three infantry fighting vehicles, six armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun over the past 24 hours.





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar, Kamyshevakha (Donetsk People's Republic), and Yurkovka and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region)





💥 Total enemy losses in these directions amounted to 55 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers during the day.





◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 60 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated as a result of the fire damage.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 92 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 114 areas during the day.





💥Morevoer, three ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been obliterated near Konstatinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Berislav (Kharkov region), and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ Air defence forces have intercepted seven HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.





💥 Moreover, seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Stelmakhovka, Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Egorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Mikhailovka (Nikolayev region), and Zavetnoye (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 406 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,702 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,574 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,078 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,532 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,342 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.