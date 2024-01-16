U.S. Navy Seals 'Lost' Hunting Yemen-bound Iranian Weapons Near Houthi Territory

The two U.S. Navy SEALs, for whom a search-and-rescue operation began on January 13, reportedly went missing a day before the U.S. and the UK shook Yemen with their air strikes. The Washington Post reported that the missing commandos were tasked with hunting down a ship allegedly carrying Iranian weapons to Yemen for Houthis. The report added that one of the commandos slipped while boarding a vessel in the rough seas while the other jumped in a rescue attempt.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
