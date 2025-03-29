The Truth About Chemtrails (Episode 014)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Other 24 News Team investigates the background and emerging evidence on the existence of chemical spraying by aircraft – Chemtrails. Are they real, and is there an organized funded evil program behind those white lines in the sky? Fact-Checkers and conspiracy theorists weigh in on the topic. Make sure to leave comments, and subscribe for notification of future TO24 reports.
(Ep-014) March 23, 2025
MellowKat Video: https://mellowkat.substack.com/p/i-finally-confront-the-pilots-who
Farmer Video: https://rumble.com/v5bxb7h-us-farmer-sounds-alarm-soil-aluminum-levels-surged-10x-this-year-only-gmo-c.html