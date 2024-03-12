BREAKING 🗞 CNN PUT FIGURES OF CHILDREN ON ITS STUDIO WALLS FOR EACH CHILD KILLED IN GAZA BY ISRAEL

Sulaiman Ahmed - BREAKING: CNN put up figures of children on its studio walls, one for each child killed in Gaza by the Israeli army.





The end of the "news" report makes clear they're not doing journalism - there's a backstory to Oct 7, it didn't just happen out of a vacuum.





CNN CAN'T keep a lid on Israel's atrocities. So they may as well do damage limitation. Thanks to TikTok regardless of old or young, the generation witnessing Israel's ongoing genocide isn't having an orgasm over israel's colonialist antics.





When Israel does it, nothing to note, when it's done to Israel - backlash.





CNN places figures of children on the studio walls, one for each child killed in Gaza

CNN made a symbolic decision to place figures of children for each minor killed in Gaza , reflecting the magnitude of the tragedy. The network reports that more than 12,800 children have died from the bombings , a figure that highlights the severe human impact of the conflict between Israel and Gaza.





🏥 The presenter began the program "warning" that they are going to share "quite disturbing" news and that it has to do with "children." Showing the human cost of the war between Israel and Gaza, she laid out the numbers, clarifying that the death toll in the besieged Strip is quite difficult to "track."





📢 Furthermore, the network maintained that, in addition to the bombings, causes such as malnutrition and hunger that affect Gaza must be incorporated. CNN showed a look at northern Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital, where several children have died of starvation.





🚨 UNICEF warned that babies born to women about to give birth in Gaza are at high risk of dying. The lack of nutrition in mothers and the inability to breastfeed are presented as direct causes of increasing infant mortality in the context of the conflict.