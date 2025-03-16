BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Canada’s F-35 Review: Trade Wars & Defense Shifts"
Maverick News
Maverick News
39 followers
46 views • 6 months ago

Canada’s F-35 Review: Trade Wars & Defense Shifts

Join us tonight at 5:36 PM EDT for an explosive Maverick News Live broadcast! Our lead story: Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney has ordered a review of the $13.2 billion F-35 fighter jet purchase from the USA, as tensions with the Trump administration escalate over trade wars and annexation rhetoric. Is Canada pivoting away from Lockheed Martin and toward European alternatives? We’ll dive into the details, the implications for national defense, and what this means for Canada-U.S. relations.  

Plus, we’ll cover the latest breaking news, unfiltered analysis, and your live comments. Don’t miss this hard-hitting discussion—subscribe, hit the bell, and join the conversation!


#MaverickNews #F35Review #CanadaUSRelations #BreakingNews

Keywords
trumpdemocratsliberalspoliticscanada
