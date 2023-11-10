Wipeout Of Entire Economy | Michael Pento

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Current asset prices and debt levels are at unprecedented bubble territory. If market forces were allowed to work freely and asset prices fell to their fair value, the banking system would collapse, says portfolio manager Michael Pento. It would be a "wipeout of the entire economy." The alternative is for the Fed to continue to inflate the economy, leading to perpetual stagflation.