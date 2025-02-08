John & Juan – Updates With Juan O’Savin - Defunding the DS & Much More | 2/8/25

Captured Before They knew What Hit them Defunding the DS & Much More





- Trump does a blitzkrieg 3 months ahead of the Dems and DS – “they were captured before they knew what hit them”





- The Big Arrest? The witch? – HRC! Justice will be served in public – Justice vs. vengeance





- Fauci may face justice in Russia – Big World Court trials coming in addition to GITMO and other locations





- The parasites are being cut-off from the food supply





- Defunding the deep state happening now at warp speed!





- Juan discusses the fierce resistance that is yet ahead as the USA NDE (near death experience) believe it or not is yet to hit – near death experience is looming





- Juan analyzes USAID





-DJT has cut off the funding to the Dems, deep state an others

Media pay-offs days are over-what impact will that have in this final phase of our war?





- Metaphors and analogies galore well worth listening too! Brings home the point and focus getting us to think through it all





- The personnel, the foot soldiers have been captured and are now prisoners of this war





- Access is being cut-off the Dems and DS NGO’s etc. are in serious trouble





- Many will need to re-learn again how to live our lives-why and how





- God saved Trump to MAGA and bring it back to our roots





- Trump makes move against the banks





- We have been in a hallucinogenic moment – the journey through and out may be long for many





- Juan weighs in on Kash Patel – Will Kash get in?





- Trump will raise the hammer of Thor – Trump will “quadruple down” - nothing can stop what’s coming – it’s by divine ordination to Trump who will fulfill it





- Free Tina – Tina Peters sits in jail defending election integrity





- Security clearances and pardons discussed – you’ll like what you here





- Biden will be impeached many of his actions will be revoked – act of war - illegitimate President – BHO, Bush maybe even Clintons by an act of congress





- Why 2020 isn’t over yet - how and why -Juan explains





- We will witness death penalty adjudications





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His clandestine assignments and self-imposed directives (many which are unknown to the public), play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media. Learn more about Juan here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/juan-o-savin/





CALL TO ACTION!





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/







