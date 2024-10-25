© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Nick Begich | Author of Angles Don’t Play This HAARP
Do you know who is sending rockets to the ionosphere and just so happens to be developing microchip implants for your brain? Elon Musk.
Now think of this. These rockets aren’t going to space, but they do leave a massive wake in the ionosphere. And according to Dr. Begich, you don’t need brain implants. The correct frequency works just fine via HAARP technology.