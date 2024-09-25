🚨 BREAKING: Chemical ATTACK In Tucson, Arizona TRUMP Rally! THIRD ASSASSINATION Attempt!

🚨BREAKING: Reports Indicate There May Have Been A Third Attempt On Trump’s Life! I PERSONALLY WAS THERE AT THE TUCSON, ARIZONA TRUMP RALLY!

Approximately 20 patriots who attended Trump’s high-energy rally in Tucson are now reporting having to go to the ER immediately after the rally. The attendees all suffered from symptoms like blurry vision and swelling — serious, concerning reactions that all came on shortly after the rally ended. ALL of the affected were seated right by the stage where Trump made his entrance. Now, here's where it gets even more concerning. One attendee reports that a doctor told her she suffered from a chemical burn.





We’ve got to ask the question: was this a deliberate chemical attack aimed at Trump? Were these patriots collateral damage in another attempt to kill the president?





-------------------------------------------------------------------------





🏦MINISTRY SUPPORT:

If the Lord leads you to support this ministry and what God is doing through my ministry and reaching the lost for Christ, as well as making effective Christian topical videos, any support that you can give would go a long way for me to be able to stay and continue doing what God has called me to do. Please pray about donating any amount the Lord puts on your heart, either as a one-time donation or as a monthly supporter!

If you choose to donate, you can CLICK THE DIRECT LINK below. It will take you to the donation page for the ministry. Once you are there, make sure you select "Slavic Missionary Budget" in the drop-down box when choosing to whom to donate:





➡️

https://kingdomenterprises.churchcenter.com/giving/to/slavic-missionary-budget







