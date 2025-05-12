BrightLearn - Xlear: Fighting for Health Freedom, an interview with Nathan Jones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nathan Jones, founder of Xlear, discusses his company's xylitol-based nasal spray—backed by research showing effectiveness against viruses like COVID-19—and his legal battle against FTC censorship, highlighting broader concerns about government suppression of natural health solutions while advocating for consumer access to evidence-based alternatives.
