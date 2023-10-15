US. Secretary of State Blinken almost wept as he recalled his Jewish ancestry.

He made it via heroic come-out evoking Russia.

You may remember that he claimed that Ukraine's not and never been Russia (well, maybe he meant it beyond the USSR, which created Ukraine as a state).

Now he claimed that his "great-grandfather" in the early 20th century was forced to flee from Russia!!

Wait a minute, but his great-grandfather never lived in Russia. He lived in Western Ukraine (Poland,) didn't he?

So, his great-grandfather fled from the Ukrainian Nazis or Poles (which is unlikely), that is, those who carried out a terrible genocide of Jews, by the way, long before the Germans came.

Read, for example, the memoirs of the Jewish eyewitness Isaac Babel.

Today Blinken theatrically claims that his "ancestors" fled Russia.

Kremlin should bless him for this assertion, since the US recognized Russian claims even to Western Ukraine. Tomorrow he'll claim that his great-aunt was forced to flee China to escape Mao's communists