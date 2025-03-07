The Entire Covid Scam Explained in Under 12 Minutes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Covid Scam is collapsing across the entire front much like the Wehrmacht after Stalingrad. Mask mandates and lockdowns are on the comeback because health authorities now admit that the Covid vaccines do not offer effective protection, especially against what are called “new variants.” What is the point of a Covid passport when the vaccine does not protect and the vaccinated have to wear masks?
The COVID-19 Storyline is the Greatest Scam in World History – The Truth is this is a 'Pandemic of the Vaccinated'
