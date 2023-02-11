"Kill The Zombies" (2023 original metal song)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music and Lyrics by Six Gun Cross
A snapshot in time
What came before, what came after
Just trying to avoid
Getting eaten by walking Biohazards
Jesus save us...
From Hell
Biological attack
There's no turning back
All systems shut down
Riots burn the towns
Pryons and Rabies induced
Chaos provides the excuse
The towers signal creates
Radiation accelerates
Kill The Zombies
Kill The Zombies
Kill The Zombies
Kill The Zombies
Military surrounds the cities
Let them collapse completely
To stop the infestation
Nuclear incineration
Too much sin in the nations
God has removed protections
The World War begins
Fallen Angels descend