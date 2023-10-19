Bumbling Biden's Disastrous Middle East Trip

The Ron Paul Liberty Report





Oct 18, 12:01 pm EDT

On the eve of what was to be a highly-scripted visit by President Biden to Israel and Jordan, an apparent bombing of a hospital in Gaza tore the plan to shreds as anger at Israel and the US exploded in the region. The Arab leaders he was scheduled to meet in Jordan all bailed out of the summit, leaving just Biden and Netanyahu in an awkward embrace. Also today, Rep. McCaul to authorize US force against Lebanon? Biden to demand another $100 billion for Israel and Ukraine.

