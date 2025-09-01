BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Godzilla: Propaganda, Mind Control and Post-War Hollywood
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
75 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 3 weeks ago

Godzilla was born in post-war Japan but became something far larger. Hollywood reshaped it for American audiences. We talk about how the monster was tied to nuclear fear and rewritten as propaganda. Godzilla was used as a global tool of mind control. What looks like entertainment often hides a deeper agenda. This is a clear example of media programming at work.


BECOME A MEMBER:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW - Episode 552 - Posted for Members:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/552-oh-no-there-goes-tokyo-go-go-godzilla/


MORE LINKS:

https://linktr.ee/crrow777


Godzilla, post-war Japan, Hollywood propaganda, media programming, predictive programming, cultural engineering, hidden history, social engineering, and Hollywood symbolism.

Keywords
hollywoodmind controlpropagandaagendajapanhidden historygodzillamedia programminghollywood symbolscultural engineeringpost war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy