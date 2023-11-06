Rush To Offensive On Ukrainian Frontlines

After the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye region, the configuration on the Ukrainian frontlines has changed significantly.

Today Ukrainian forces are trying another offensive in the Kherson region in an attempt to gain a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River. In their turn, Russian forces continue to push through the Ukrainian defense around Avdeevka, forcing Kiev to transfer large reserves to the area from other regions.

In recent days, the Ukrainian military has not managed to significantly expand the bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnieper. Ukrainian units are holding the central part of the village of Krynki. They also continue attempts to cross the river to create another bridgehead near the village of Poima. The Ukrainian military is still present near the Antonovsky road and railway bridges.

The ongoing Ukrainian attacks are aimed to take control of the road on about a 30–kilometer long part of the front. Despite Russian attempts to destroy enemy groups, the Ukrainian military manages to transfer reinforcements, including some heavy military equipment. However, the number of armored vehicles being transferred so far seems to be too small for the implementation of Ukrainian plans. In addition, Russian artillery and aviation are pounding Ukrainian logistics routes both on the western bank and on the islands.

Over the past day alone, 87 Russian heavy FAB bombs with Unified Planning and Correction Modules hit targets in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian authorities said. So far, this is a record.

Meanwhile, the Russian military is encircling Avdeevka, one of the most fortified Ukrainian strongholds in the Donbas.

Fighting is already underway on the territory of the city. On the northern outskirts, battles are ongoing on the territory of the Donetsk filtration station. In the east, Russian forces crossed and gained a foothold across the Donetsk Ring Road in the forest area. According to recent reports, the Russian military attacked Ukrainian positions in the Khimik microdistrict in the southern part of the city. Battles were reported in the Palace of Culture on the very outskirts of the city. Also in recent days, the Russian military has approached the village of Severnoye, but the assault is yet to begin.

The Ukrainian military transferred reserves and launched counterattacks north of Avdeevka. The Russian military was forced to retreat from part of the railway. The front in this area is unstable. Heavy fighting is ongoing, as the Ukrainian command is trying its best to prevent the encirclement of the city.

Mirrored - South Front