MTG Seeks to Oust Uni-Party House Speaker

The U.S. House of Representatives could be headed toward more internal chaos next week. Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green announced today that she will force a vote next week to remove Republican Mike Johnson as the House Speaker. She dared Democrats and the speaker's GOP allies to step in and save his job.

NBC News reported that Congresswoman Greene accused Speaker Johnson of betraying the GOP and going against conservative wishes on government funding bills, passing Ukraine aid and reauthorizing the FISA surveillance program without new warrant requirements.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 05/01/2024





