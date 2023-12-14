================

(SWFQW) SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS [AUDIOBOOK]

[Compiled by Lyle Hartford Van Dyke]

According to the (alleged) author, as well as the various publishing liaisons among whom this manuscript changed hands (in the mid-1980s?), this is a top secret manual discovered serendipitously by a Boeing employee inside of a defunct IBM printer (purchased at a government sale). Too convenient a story? You be the judge.





The manual outlines a kind of theoretical economics based on the idiosyncratic principle that society functions like a series of electric circuits (money being the energy input, capacitors being stores of value/capital, etc). It asserts that, with the aid of various technicians skilled at mapping industrial inputs/outputs, all areas of human life — industry, politics, and education — can be directly controlled, and that the public’s attention can be successfully diverted on a near-continuous basis from what’s really going on.





Charts, equations, and other visual material from this manual will be uploaded as a separate album.

Includes various editorial comments by uploader.





[narrated by] Prevailing West

FULL TEXT: https://web.archive.org/web/20061118015303/http://oneheartbooks.com:80/resources/revealed/silent_weapons_quiet_wars.pdf

