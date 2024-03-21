BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TERMINATOR BMPT - THE NAZI FERTILIZER #rosichSquad TERMINATOR IN FULL DENAZIFICATION COMBAT ACTION
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
1
55 views • 03/21/2024

TERMINATOR BMPT - THE NAZI FERTILIZER #rosichSquad


TERMINATOR IN FULL DENAZIFICATION COMBAT ACTION

--->>>

https://t.me/deNAZIficationMilitaryQperationZ/3193

-

What is the new Russian BMPT Terminator Tank? - MilTec

---->>>>

https://rumble.com/vh28vvt8-what-is-the-new-russian-bmpt-terminator-tank-miltec.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=4

-

Russian BMPT 'TERMINATOR' Fire Support Combat Vehicle is a Nightmare on the Battlefield for Enemies

---->>>>

https://rumble.com/v26x478-russian-bmpt-terminator-fire-support-combat-vehicle-is-a-nightmare-on-the-b.html

-

DENAZIFIED by Teamwork: Russian tank under cover of Terminator BMPT neutralise NAZI infantry group

---->>>>

https://rumble.com/v26x3nm-denazified-by-teamwork-russian-tank-under-cover-of-terminator-bmpt-neutrali.html

-

⚔🇷🇺 ⚔ SOMEONE HAD TO DO IT! THANK YOU DEAR HERO PUTIN, GOD BLESS YOU and the ENTIRE RUSSIAN, Earth- and GalacticAlliance FORCES

--->>>

https://rumble.com/v1orcg2-someone-had-to-do-it-thank-you-dear-hero-putin-god-bless-you-and-the-entire.html


⚔ 🇷🇺 ForwardRussia 🇷🇺 ⚔

DENAZIFICATION IS THE ONLY WAY


WE STAND WITH ALL BRAVE WARRIORS and GOOD SOULS OF RUSSIA, UKRAINE and the WORLDS

terminatorcombat actionbmpt - the nazi fertilizerrosichsquadterminator in full denazification
Related videos
