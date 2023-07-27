The [P]resident Is A Foreign Agent

The Dems’ Biggest Fear: FARA

* Team [Bidan] is desperate to make this part of the Hunter investigation go away.

* They’re all going to get roped into this.

* We need to impeach Joe immediately.

* ChiComs and Ukrainians have been bribing him for years.

* They are f***ed.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 27 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v32p09q-the-president-is-a-foreign-agent-ep.-2055-07272023.html

