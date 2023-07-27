The [P]resident Is A Foreign Agent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dems’ Biggest Fear: FARA
* Team [Bidan] is desperate to make this part of the Hunter investigation go away.
* They’re all going to get roped into this.
* We need to impeach Joe immediately.
* ChiComs and Ukrainians have been bribing him for years.
* They are f***ed.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 27 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v32p09q-the-president-is-a-foreign-agent-ep.-2055-07272023.html