⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (18 March 2024)



The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on enemy units near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one D-30 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️In Belgorod direction, Russian units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 105th, 120th territorial defence brigades, and struck militants of the Ukrainian Russian Volunteer Corps (RVS) terrorist formations near Popovka, Lukashovka, Velikaya Pisaryovka (Sumy region) and Staritsa (Kharkov region).

Moreover, Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance units attempts to infiltrate the State border of the Russian federation from the side of Ukraine were foiled near Kozinka (Belgorod region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 Ukrainian troops and militants killed and wounded, two tanks, three motor vehicles, and one Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on units of the AFU 80th, 93rd mechanised brigades, 81st Airmobile Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, and 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Maksimilyanovka, Kleshcheyevka, and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



One attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 46th Airmobile Brigade was repelled near Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 380 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, and four motor vehicles.▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 59th Motorised Rifle Brigade, 31st, 47th, and 53rd mechanised brigades near Netaylovo, Umanskoye, Ocheretino and Novobakhmutovka (Donetsk People's Republic).



Seven attacks and counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 24th, 47th mechanised brigades, and 78th Air Assault Brigade were repelled near Kirovo, Orlovka, Berdichi, Semenovka, and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 295 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and one UK-made FH-70 howitzer.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on units of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Shakhterskoye, and repelled one attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 58th Motorised Rifle Brigade near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).The AFU losses amounted to more than 130 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured personnel carriers, and four motor vehicles.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of actions of the Dnepr Group of Forces' units, losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and 28th Mechanised Brigade near Stepnogorsk and Sherbaki (Zaporozhye region).The AFU losses amounted to more than 55 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces delivered strikes at the location of a meeting of the commanders of the Ukrainian Security Service and Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 137 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence units shot down one Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter, 143 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 22 Grad and Vampire MLRS projectiles, three Uragan MLRS projectiles, and one HIMARS MLRS projectile.



▫️In total, 577 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 15,992 unmanned aerial vehicles, 486 air defence missile systems, 15,521 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,243 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,440 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 19,910 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.