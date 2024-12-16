⚠️WARNING: MAY BE SPEAKING UNDER DURESS.

🇺🇦 UKRAINIAN KNUCKLEHEAD ORDERED TO KILL CIVILIANS IN RUSSIA'S KURSK: The captured Ukrainian serviceman tells the story.

Artur Plombirus is a former convict, serving time for theft. Now in the army, he recalls dressing in a Russian military uniform & approaching the positions of the Russian Armed Forces.

I asked the guys to help push the car. The guys got out, I dealt with them, shot them. The command [said]: if civilians are found, do not speak Ukrainian, speak in English. I dealt to them [too] - he admits.

Along with Plombirus, there were other convicts who served time for rape, murder & looting.

Adding:

NATO TO DISCUSS WHETHER TO SPARK CATASTROPHIC WORLD-ENDING WAR by sending troops to #Ukraine, but West claims it wouldn’t be to fight #Russia - no, only to monitor potential ceasefire…

European leaders to meet up with #NATO Chief and Mad Vlad Zelensky next Wednesday to chat about deployment of Western "peacekeeping forces" to Ukraine, where they’ll surely be keeping the peace and not egging on outbreak of WW3 with such a massive escalation:

The meeting comes in the wake of pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for European countries to monitor any future peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow by sending troops to Ukraine, five people with knowledge of the meeting told POLITICO. The meeting will be organized on the sidelines of an EU-Western Balkans summit on Wednesday afternoon - presstitutes in article above explain.

