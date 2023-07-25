© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
when I finished recording this video, a message came up saying, video failed to record, it came up twice. Never seen that using this app. I saved it still and pressed to play it back and it was fine, then I edited it.
I am not up to doing videos hence the setting, but putting out what I can whilst I can.
Revelation 12:11
11 And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.