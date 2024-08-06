BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TALES OF THE HOLOCAUST - So-called eyewitnesses report
97 views • 9 months ago

Sources - Quellen:


Artikel

https://newamericangovernment.org/tales-of-the-holohoax-rollercoasters-electric-floors-fighting-bears-and-eagles-in-cages-oy-vey/


Rückwärts in der Tür klemmen (Irene Zisblatt)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sQO6j0aDPwIM


Diamanten schlucken (Irene Zisblatt)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sQO6j0aDPwIM

https://www.bitchute.com/video/a5LIbvKqnvcK (ab 3:43)


Rückwärts raus Majdanek (Zelda Gordon)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sQO6j0aDPwIM


Unter der Tür durchgegraben (Erika Jacoby)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JYrz3f0Dexy8

https://jewishjournal.com/culture/154019/


Überlebt - Gaskammer funktioniert nicht (Gena Turgel)

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/auschwitz-survivor-gena-turgel-walked-out-gas-chamber-alive-n293496


Nazis geflüchtet, Lager selbst befreit (Jack Mandelbaum)

https://www.npr.org/2015/01/27/381876276/a-holocaust-survivor-spared-from-auschwitz-at-the-last-second


6 Lager überlebt und Nazi-Jäger geworden (Josef Lewkowicz)

https://www.express.co.uk/news/history/1760608/Holocaust-survivor-Nazi-hunter-Schindlers-List


Griftgas-Krematorium und Kinder an die Wand schlagen

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iyNJ2TUgVzdS

Kanal https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TLOsJhqpYiNx (Dan The Oracle)


1,4 Millarden an Überlebende zahlt Deutschland

https://www.npr.org/2023/06/15/1182428154/germany-holocaust-survivors-payment-1-4-billion-nazi-victims


Viele weitere Geschichten von Überlebenden:

https://www.stormfront.org/forum/t390908/


Harte Fakten zum Holocaust:

https://www.brighteon.com/e8b4e399-28dc-4b63-bd3d-443c606a7e3d


Endes des Mythos:

https://goyimtv.com/v/3529590034/Ende-des-Mythos---Ernst-Zuendel--1982-


Die 6 Millionen Lüge:

https://goyimtv.com/v/2590841416/The-6-Million-Lies--Ernst-Zuendel-Interview-5--February-1996-


Find MORE tales of the holoco$t:

https://www.stormfront.org/forum/t390908/

2007 till 2024!

Over 1000 Pages!


David Irving Vortrag:

Teil 1 https://www.wuwox.com/w/okMLM8CLFJuoZL2NmdHATJ

Teil 2 https://www.wuwox.com/w/ershhbZ2YSveCRsvpwVyP9


Tips for Revisionists:

Henry Hafenmayer, Ernst Zündel, Robert Faurisson, Fred leuchter, Udo Walendy, Vincent Reynouard

