They Are Coming for Us: Jon Bowne Exposes How S.686 is Targeting Infowars

Jon Bowne of https://banned.video/channel/bowne-report calls in to The Alex Jones Show to break down the nightmare spy state reality Americans face under Senate Bill 686 being sold to the public as a "ban on tik tok."
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-tik-tok-ban-smokescreen/
https://newspunch.com/senate-bill-686-gives-wef-full-control-over-america-gives-citizens-20-years-in-prison-for-dissenting/