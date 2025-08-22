ANY ADULT, ANY SHOT: AB459 UNCOVERED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amy Bohn, Co-Founder and President of Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids (PERK), breaks down California Assembly Bill AB 459 and how it could indirectly strip parents of fundamental protections for their children. She also shares how PERK is working to reverse the damage caused by Senate Bills 276 and 277—efforts aimed at restoring exemptions and defending doctors who were penalized for issuing legitimate medical exemptions.