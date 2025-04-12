Toby the Turtle's Epic Slow Race

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet Toby the Turtle — the slowest student at Woodland School, but also the wisest! In this heartwarming animated short, Toby proves that patience, perseverance, and thinking carefully can lead to BIG rewards. When all the fast animals get lost chasing treasure, it’s Toby who saves the day — one slow and steady step at a time.
This inspiring kids’ story is perfect for teaching valuable life lessons in a fun and entertaining way. Great for children, classrooms, and family viewing!
