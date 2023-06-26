BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How the Pain of Infertility Led to Prayer and the Beauty of Adoption - Kristin Link
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
13 views • 06/26/2023

Not everyone is willing to seek the Lord’s will regarding infertility, but Kristin Link is one of those exceptional people. After struggling with having their child, Kristin and her husband, Steven, felt that the Lord was calling them toward adoption. Today, they are the proud parents to a sweet little boy named Aaro, whom they adopted from India. Kristin shares advice that is Biblically grounded for couples who are hoping to expand their families but seeing no results. “Be in unity and seek HIM in your pain,” she says, encouraging couples to embrace the wisdom and guidance of the Holy Spirit in their life. She reminds us that Jesus will have the answers and directions for the hardships that you are currently walking through.



TAKEAWAYS


Don’t be afraid of the strong emotions that naturally come with such a difficult journey


God opens wombs for His glory, and God closes wombs for His glory


Kristin and Steven surrendered their hearts to the Lord, and He led them both straight toward adoption in less than 24 hours after praying


The Lord will have the answers that no one else can give you when you are walking through infertility



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download The CCM App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy

Adoption Video: https://bit.ly/42CqD1h

Adoption Donation: https://bit.ly/42yGpKE

Lifeline Child: https://lifelinechild.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH KRISTIN LINK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LinkFamilyAdoption

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kristinlink/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
jesuswisdomprayerpaininfertilitylordindiaadoptionstevenhimemotionwombkristin link
